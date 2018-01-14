A Golden Globe Award later, Aziz Ansari gets accused of sexual assault by a photographer

Only a few days back, Aziz Ansari was basking in the glory of picking his first ever Golden Globe Award. He was honoured for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for “Master of None” at the 75th Golden Globe Awards. But this honour seems to be shortlived as he got mired by sexual assault controversy. A Brooklyn based photographer accused him of sexual misconduct. The photographer who goes by the name of Grace, revealed about it to Babe.net where she not only spoke about her meeting with Aziz Ansari which turned into a nightmare but also shared a few text messages.

Apparently, Grace met Ansari during Emmys 2017, which ended so badly that she cried after hailing an Uber. Her revelation to Babe.net read ‘I went on a date with Aziz Ansari. It turned into the worst night of my life.” Check out the text messages allegedly shared by Grace right here… (Also read: 75th Golden Globe Awards FULL winners list: Big Little Lies, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing-Missourie make to the hall of fame)

Now the wait is to see how Aziz Ansari responds to this allegations. Since the Harvey Weinstein controversy came out in the open, a lot of celebs have been embroiled in such controversies.