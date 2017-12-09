A gun-toting Katrina Kaif means business in this latest still from Tiger Zinda Hai – view pic

While Ek Tha Tiger was a great film, everyone will agree that Tiger Zinda Hai is looking ten times more stylish. Both Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are looking like a million bucks. Every scene in the trailer was worth a freeze-frame. Right from those gravity-defying action sequences to the waltzing couple – we couldn’t stop watching the trailer on a loop because it was all so well put together. Needless to say, December 22 seems like a long time to wait to watch the film but well, what can you do. But thanks to the film’s director, Ali Abbas Zafar, we have some glimpses from the sets to keep us engaged till then. (Also read: ‘Aap galat kar rahe hai,’ says Katrina Kaif when Salman Khan gets the Kala Chashma step all wrong – watch video)

The director keeps sharing stills, behind-the-scenes videos or song snippets and making videos to keep us entertained. In the latest, he has shared a picture of Katrina Kaif that will leave you gasping. You wouldn’t want to mess with Katrina since she has a rather intimidating gun in her hand and the expression on her face tells us that she means business. Don’t believe us? Check out the still right here…

Just yesterday, we met Ali and in an interaction asked him as to how long would it take for Bollywood to make a Zoya Zinda Hai, telling Kat’s character, Zoya’s story, and revolving around her life. He answered, “I think what it will take for sure is some more guts in filmmakers.” He further added that we are definitely moving in that direction. No, not making a sequel titled Zoya Zinda Hai but having a world where that title is a possibility. “We are definitely heading there. We are definitely writing much stronger characters for women now. Tumhari Sulu is a clear example. Pari is coming, which is Anushka’s (Sharma) film. I think we will eventually reach there,” he said. Well, we quite agree with him on this.