A lavish Rs 2 crore worth set for a song in Akhil’s Hello!

Tollywood audiences who are waiting to get a glimpse of Akhil Akkineni’s dance moves are in for a treat! Known for his dance, Akhil has enthralled the audiences once again in HELLO! with The Wedding Song- Merise Merise. With a spectacular set, foot thumping music, fabulous dance moves, gorgeous costumes and a whole lot of bling, the song’s video is making waves online. Choreographed by Brinda Master, Merise Merise- The Wedding Song has the main cast of the movie including the leading lady Kalyani Priyadarshan and actors Ramya Krishnan & Jagapathi Babu, dancing their hearts out in a visually stunning musical sequence.

The dazzling set, which has been designed by production designer, Rajeevan Nambiar, cost the makers more than a whopping 2 crores to create! It took 2 weeks of tireless work by more than 60 craftsmen, who worked night and day to handcraft and achieve the set’s jewelled bidri and filigree look. The exquisite colour-coordinated ensemble worn by the actors and the dancers were also specially designed to match the opulence of the set.

The trailer of the big budget flick directed by Vikram K Kumar of Manam fame, has already garnered over 10 million views in less than a week of its release. The movie, which is being produced by Nagarjuna Akkineni under the Annapurna Studios banner, has Anup Rubens as the music director and Hollywood stuntman, Bob Brown roped in for the film’s high-paced action sequences. With excitement levels running high as the movie inches closer to its December release date, we know that the fans are waiting to say HELLO!

The movie is all set to hit screens on December 22nd. The team is busy with the promotional tour in the US now.

(Text by Surendhar MK)