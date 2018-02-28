A painter at heart, Sridevi had gifted this portrait of Sonam Kapoor to her after Saawariya released

We told you sometime back how Sridevi gifted a portrait of Salman Khan to him. He was one of the few actors whom Sridevi gifted a portrait to. It was also him who pushed her to take up painting again. Not just him but Sonam Kapoor is also one of those few actors who was gifted a portrait of herself shortly after her debut film Saawariyaa released. It’s one prized possession we’re sure will be the closest to Sonam’s heart. This is a very difficult time for the family and fans since they are bidding farewell to the late actress one last time.

The painting is so beautiful and you can tell that Sridevi was not just a great actress but also a beautiful painter. The portrait shows Sonam in her Saawariyaa look and is simply beautiful. She really was a true artist at heart. Her sudden demise has left us wounded and a void in our hearts that cannot be filled. The entire industry gathered to pay their last respects to the actress and she also got state honours before she started her final journey. The last couple of days have been so traumatising for everyone, we only wish well for the family, especially Janhvi and Khushi. (ALSO READ: Sridevi’s family releases an statement thanking everyone for their love and support)

Check out this portrait that Sridevi gifted to Sonam.

Beautiful, isn’t it? Sonam has one very artistically pleasant memories of the late actress that she’ll treasure for life. We told you earlier how Salman and Sridevi bonded a lot over art and that he was the one who pushed her to pursue painting again. In fact, one of her paintings was also selected at an international art auction. We’re pretty sure that Salman must have motivated Sridevi to also make this painting since he also played an important role in Sonam’s debut film. What are your thoughts on the painting? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.