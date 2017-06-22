A Pakistani cricket fan compares Sarfraz Ahmed’s hero welcome to Shah Rukh Khan’s popularity and gets slammed by fans from both the countries

You should know who you are trolling before you decide to put up stuff about Shah Rukh Khan on social media. He is a God to many…people just love to love him. But guess there are those who feel they are brave enough to take on SRK’s fan following, which has a global presence. A Pakistani cricket fan was so overwhelmed by his country’s win at the Champions trophy that he compared the crowd that came to welcome the team with Shah Rukh Khan’s fans. Boy…you shouldn’t have! Worse, the person wrote, “SRK who?” No wonder he was slammed by the star’s fans from both sides of the border. You asked for it, Mister!

As you all are aware, Pakistan defeated India to win the Champions Trophy 2017. The boys were back in the country and were showing off their win to their countrymen when pictures of the crowd were taken. So this fan, whose handle is called @iUsmanJameel, put up pictures of people who had assembled to see their captain holding the prestigious trophy. Check it out right here… (Also read: This moment from Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma’s Jab Harry Met Sejal proves we have come a long way in terms of projecting men vs women)

That’s it! He might not have anticipated such a backlash but then you should know who SRK is. This is how his fans reacted…

waise to reply pane ki aukaat nahi h teri par lele..

Multiply your crowd of a lifetime by 10 to compare with crowd for SRK on normal day- pic.twitter.com/UgmQLNvrEr — PRO SRK (@iamMZS_) June 21, 2017

As much as I love the fact that my country won and sarfraz is being loved

But no comparison yr. It happened with sarfraz first time and may — iamumar (@iamumarrrrrr) June 21, 2017

Never Underestimate Papa 😎😂 pic.twitter.com/AE36x8SA54 — DON Character A-1 (@SRKsDaring) June 21, 2017

SRK who??? YE DEKHO TUMHARE ABBA JAAN KOpic.twitter.com/aDeGBPBu7c — Javed (@JoySRKian) June 21, 2017

me bhi pakistani hn pr ye log aj k bad nazar bhi nhi aengy lets be realistic — Younis Ahmed (@younisluvSRK) June 21, 2017

And this us to you Jamaal

Teraa.baap!! N u also knw him very well !!!#idiotpic.twitter.com/o7nnrzHy4M — I’m shubham wankar_ (@shubhamwankar07) June 22, 2017

So don’t you dare troll Shah Rukh Khan!