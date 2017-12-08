A shirtless Salman Khan at the age of 52 can give even young actors a run for their money

Have you seen Salman Khan‘s latest shirtless picture? The man is looking buff and tough as he has gotten in shape for his upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai. His last release was Tubelight, story of which did not really require him to take off his shirt. But the next film will see him taking his shirt off on screen several times. And to make it look flattering, the actor hit the gym hard. He was already in a pretty decent shape but Salman felt like it was not enough. So, he upped his game to get the desired look. A new picture of the actor surfaced on the internet, that features him without his shirt in a gym. The perfect bod can give any young man a run for his money. For that Salman deserves all the praise that’s coming his way. The man never misses gym. He makes sure that he takes extra effort to look the part in his films by doing his workouts diligently. Despite being 52, the actor has never compromised on his gym sessions, which is a reason enough for the young guns to take inspiration from him. Even at this age, he has one of the most desirable bodies in showbiz.

Over the years Salman has created an image for himself, where fans expect him to take off his shirt at least once on screen. One of his recent films, Sultan, had the maxim scenes of him without a shirt since it was wrestling drama. He went through rigorous transformation for the role as it also required him to look grossly out of shape for a fraction of the script. The actor managed to sweat it out in the gym and bowled us over. Seems like he is going for the kill with Tiger Zinda Hai.

It is commendable that at the age of 51, Salman has maintained a bod that could make any other young actor go green with envy. So we compiled a small list of young actors for whom Salman is still a tough competition in the gym. In fact, most of these men, have at one point in their career mentioned Salman to be their inspiration.

Talking about his efforts, director Ali Abbas Zafar revealed to Mid-day, “Salman has really pushed himself for the part. He started working out three months before we began the shoot in Austria, to ensure that he had the fitness level that a film like this demands of you. He had to undergo altitude training, before he could attempt the daring stunts that had to be shot in the Alps. Salman would also cycle the 10-kilometre distance to the set and we all know it’s not easy to cycle in such harsh environments.”