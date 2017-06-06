A suave Sidharth Malhotra looks deadly holding a gun and a pressure cooker lid on the first poster of A Gentleman!

Sidharth Malhotra will be next seen in a killer avatar in the action comedy A Gentleman. The movie stars Jacqueline Fernandez as the female lead, and has been directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. ( Go Goa Gone, Shor in the City). Yesterday the first motion poster of the movie was released and boy were we impressed. The faces of the two lead were not revealed but one thing was sure that the movie is going to be a quirky one. Well, we were in for a midnight treat, as much to our surprise Sidharth released the first poster of the film on his Twitter handle as the clock struck 12.

On the poster we get the first look at how Sidharth would look like in A Gentleman. Well, as the title suggests he is indeed dressed like a gentleman, but that seems to be pretty much what would be gentleman-ish about him. As on the first poster we see him holding weapons in his hand. Like Sidharth’s looks were not deadly enough. The first weapon is a gun, which goes in sync for an action movie. The second weapon however leaves us in a tad bit of confusion, as Sidharth is holding a lid for a pressure cooker! Maybe that is where the comedy part of the movie comes in? The poster has definitely intrigued us even more about the film. Going by the previous works of filmmakers Raj and DK we can safel assume that the movie is sure going to be high on quirky quotient.

Pressure cooker se leke Bandook – he can use both. First look of #AGentleman guys @Asli_Jacqueline here Iam , as promised! pic.twitter.com/WfZjsXmBEO — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) June 5, 2017

A Gentleman had been making headlines since it went on floors. Firstly, the fact that Sidharth and Jacqueline were teaming up for it, was glamorously refreshing. Then there was the rumour that the movie is a sequel to the Sidharth Anand directed film Bang Bang. The lead pair tried to shut down that rumour by posting a picture with a clapboard that read ‘Not Bang Bang 2″.

Now, we are waiting for the first look poster of Jacqueline Fernandez from A Gentleman. The movie will release on August 25.