A suited and booted Ranveer Singh looks like the man of every girl’s dream in this new magazine cover

Ranveer Singh’s dapper personality needs no round of applause for the star is at his best all the time. The actor’s charm works wonders on all the women and we have no qualms in saying that we are one of them. With a flick of his hair, he can drive us all crazy and set the temperatures soaring. This Bajirao Mastani star is gearing up for his next big release, Padmavati but that’s not what we are really excited for. It’s his next photoshoot, in fact, that has us intrigued. The handsome hunk is all set to win your hearts with his new set of pictures which, mind you, will be very desirable. Also Read: Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, John Abraham – which actor will make the hottest poster boy?

Ranveer Singh features on the cover of the September issue of Maxim India and the shoot will be one to watch out for. Though the publication has just released the cover from their new photoshoot, we are damn sure that the rest of the pictures are going to be equally alluring. The star is all set to shed all inhibitions and be a ‘maverick’ in his new interview which we are sure will be interesting to read. The Befikre actor looks dapper in his chequered three-piece suit and you can call us biased but we always have the hots for someone who is so well-dressed. And the intensity just intensifies when it’s Ranveer in his formal avatar. The actor is seen posing with supermodel, Elena Fernandez, who had made her Bollywood debut with Fawad Khan and Sidharth Malhotra’s Kapoor & Sons as the former’s secretary. Elena is looking blistering hot here and there are no two ways about it but it’s Ranveer, who actually steals all her thunder. Imagine the impact that this guy has! He’s very successful in overshadowing a hot model, who generally makes eyeballs pop. Also Read: Don’t you dare shave off that beard again, Ranveer Singh! Your fans have spoken…

Interestingly, Ranveer’s girlfriend, Deepika Padukone, was the cover girl for Maxim’s June issue, which declared her as the Hottest Woman of 2017. The actress was even trolled for wearing costumes which were so ‘unIndian.’ But that didn’t hamper her spirits really. She chose to stay quiet and not react.

Ranveer Singh always had the image of being suave and incredibly sexy. And he just proved it right with his new photoshoot. What happens when your crush makes some really stunning appearances that leave you baffled? Well, then you just fall for him even more.