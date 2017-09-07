A ‘suited & booted’ Priyanka Chopra arrives in Toronto to support her production venture Pahuna – view pics

Priyanka Chopra has flew away from India once again. I literally know zero people other than Priyanka Chopra who can look so damn fresh despite being on flights so much. I mean look below at her latest pictures from the Toronto airport, where she landed today. Fresh as a daisy! She wore a Tee that has the text ‘Suited & Booted’ written over it. She topped it with a leather jacket and comfy yet stylish looking lounge pants completed the look. Stunning as ever, Priyanka flashed her brightest smile for the cameras.

Priyanka flew off to Toronto yesterday along with her mother. The actress had only returned to India two weeks ago, which we feel have passed too quickly. But work has called her back again. While she may not be shooting for any project in Toronto, but she will be busy promoting her home production project Pahuna: The Little Visitors. The Sikkimese film has been selected to be screened at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival. The movie has been made under Priyanka’s Purple Pebble pictures and is all set to make us proud all around the globe, starting from TIFF.

In other news Priyanka Chopra has made it to People’s magazine’s Top 10 Most Stylish celebs 2017 list. Along with her on the list are likes Rihanna, Nicole Kidman, Emma Watson, Jessica Chastain. Whow! That is quite a feat to be named best dressed by one of the leading, most-selling magazines in the world. Talking to People about her style, Priyanka said, “I’m not someone who tries to break the Internet with what I’m wearing. I need to feel my best, and I decide on my clothes based on that. You can’t overthink it.” Keep slaying! PeeCee!

Priyanka has also been featured on the cover of Vogue India’s September issue and we have to say, if the sexy, hot cover was anything to go by, we always knew that the inside pictures would leave us stunned. Check out the pics here!