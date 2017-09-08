A wounded photographer narrates a horrific tale of bouncers hitting him at Shilpa Shetty’s dinner date – watch video

eemed p

Bouncers getting violent with paparazzi is not a new story. There have been many cases when they have gotten into a scuffle with the photographers. A similar incident happened yesterday night outside Bastion, a restaurant in BKC, where bouncers got into an ugly fight with the photographers. They were trying to click pictures of Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra when everything went bloody. It got so bad that one of the paps was left with a bruise on his face. Oddly, while narrating the horrific incident, the photographer seemed pretty calm.

The photographer said that when Shilpa and her husband, Raj Kundra, came out of the restaurant, they requested for photo opportunities. But bouncers were getting in the way. The photographer then requested them to move aside so that he could click pictures. That became the point when the bouncers decided to get unruly with them, as per the journalist. You can listen to his complete account in the video above.

The restaurant owners have issued a public apology on behalf of their hospitality team stating, “We’re saddened and shocked by the incident that took place outside Bastian last night. We have celebrities and well-known guests visiting us frequently, and every experience has so far been smooth. During last night’s incident, the people involved were personnel of Tough Security who are hired for Bastian via external vendors – as is the practice, the security agency assigns their personnel to us and other establishments based on who is available that day. All the Bastian staff, as well as the management, was inside in the restaurant on the second floor at the time of the incident – we were made aware of the same a while after it began. This was a highly unfortunate situation that escalated beyond anything we could have imagined. As soon as the Bastian team found out, we took remedial measures to get things under control. We are changing security agencies today as we do not want to take the risk of this happening again, as well as personally apologising to the media involved. We are also collecting all information so that we are able to offer to take care of any and all medical bills that may have resulted due to this incident.”

Watch: Bouncers @ Bastian Hotel (Bandra)attack photographers allegedly after they clicked #ShilpaShetty & Raj Kundra getting out post dinner pic.twitter.com/hsUq6agun7 — Jinnions (@jinnions) September 8, 2017

Now we are waiting for Shilpa’s reaction to the whole incident.