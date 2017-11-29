A year without Fawad Khan and here’s how we are (NOT) coping with it

Last time we saw Fawad Khan on the big screen, it was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which released on Diwali 2016. He was the hottie DJ Anushka Sharma falls for instead of Ranbir Kapoor. We totally agree with her choice. When you have a Fawad Khan to love, why would you look at someone else. But since not everybody was on the same page, his role was reduced to bits and pieces in the film. We don’t blame Karan Johar for this at all. He is a filmmaker just trying to get a good release for his film. We are totally with him. The ‘Go back to Pakistan’ campaign last year made us give up on ever watching Fawad on the big screen. Honestly, it wasn’t easy for us to do that. This man can charm you in ways you never knew was possible. We were, are and will always be dangerously smitten by him, to the point that now every guy seems inapt. So for us, one year of no Fawad on screen is nothing less than a big blow. Beauty should be celebrated and there wasn’t any in past one year. But since life must go on, this is how we tried coping with the loss or struggling to cope with the loss.

Binge-watch his shows for the nth time

That’s the best way to remember that a godly looking man made us go crazy a few years back. Gave us hope that someone can look that good and not make any bones about it. Zindagi Gulzar Hai is perhaps the most binge-watched show ever. Zaroon Junaid is what perfect man should look and be like with all his imperfections intact. He was shown as borderline MCP but he changes and all for his love.

Day-dream about him

We were one of those fortunate people who actually got to interview him. He is really easy to talk to but then when you are smitten by someone, it’s a task to listen to them because all you want to do is stare awkwardly. But more than his looks, it’s the way he talks to you that will make you go weak in the knees. That’s it! We take pleasure in repeat the episode in our heads, thinking about the many ways we looked at him and he didn’t! Sigh!

Thank God for cameras!

We don’t know much about his work in Pakistan but he keeps us entertained when his photoshoots go public. Like the black and white ones clicked by fashion photographer Rohan Shrestha which made our lives such a better place to live in or the photoshoot that he did for his wife’s clothing line. Such glimpses make us believe all is well in the world…

We miss you Fawad but we think we will live! And before we leave, let him tell you how a daal vada recipe can sound GOOFY YET HOT!

Happy Birthday, Fawad Khan!