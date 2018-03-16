Aalia Furniturnewalla, Krishna Shroff, Ananya Panday: Star kids whose swimwear pictures will make you want to hit the pool

Summer is a season we love for just one reason. It’s the only time when we get to flaunt our swimwear and visit exotic beaches for the holidays. And we bet celebs share our passion. Especially the ones who are obsessed with flaunting their hot bods that put even the blazing sun to shame. While the industry has a terrific lot of actresses who pose in gorgeous bikinis, the younger brigade, too, is jumping on the bandwagon. Stunning star kids including Aalia Furniturwala, Krishna Shroff, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda and others know how to justify a two piece and nail it as stylishly as their seniors. They are uber chic and fashion runs in their genes. It won’t be wrong to say that they know how to carry an outfit and pull it off with their signature enviable aplomb. Also Read: Krishna Shroff’s red hot bikini picture will set the temperature soaring

There was a time when posing and shooting in bikinis was a taboo, but not anymore. Young divas sure know how to garner attention and make headlines thanks to their hot pictures. Their exotic vacation pics, in sizzling hot bikinis, are a treat for sore eyes and we wonder if Bollywood will do justice to them. I mean, these teenagers are already so cool! Tania Shroff, Sakshi Chopra, Aalia Furniturewala, Navya Naveli Nanda are the new faces that the industry is yet to witness. They are set to rule the industry some day in future. Wonder if we are exaggerating? Here, check their pictures in beach wear below and comment if these girls have all the potential to make it big. Also Read: Meet Alanna Panday, the newest star kid on the block whose bikini pictures will make you eager for her Bollywood debut

Alanna Panday

Sakshi Chopra

Krishna Shroff

Aalia Furniturewalla

Tania Shroff

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor

Navya Naveli Nanda

We are sure that whenever it is, these girls have it in them to make it big in the industry and we can’t wait for them to impress everyone and prove us right!