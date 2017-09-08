Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla’s this throwback pic will make you watch Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak again

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak is one film that we can watch on repeat. We have already watched it so many times and we can do it one more time. In fact, Juhi Chawla‘s new tweet made us relive those memories yet again. She shared a throwback pic from the sets of the film saying, “Stumbled upon this! All it took was one picture to walk down memory lane again…@aamir_khan.” Juhi, same! We watched Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak again and it isn’t a good thing when one is still in the office. Yes, we did watch it sneakily!

Can you blame us for that? Look at the picture. Aamir, it seems, is teasing Juhi which she tries to avoid. It’s a such a playful picture. It gives you an inkling as to what it was like on the sets Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. They surely bonded really well on the sets and this image is proof. They were both very young when QSQT turned them into overnight superstars. It was their first biggest hit and is still remembered as one of the best romantic films Bollywood has ever produced. Check out the picture right here…

Stumbled upon this! All it took was one picture to walk down memory lane again…😮😮😀😀😇😇😇👍👍👍👍👏👏👏 @aamir_khanpic.twitter.com/H2z8OknTUe — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) September 8, 2017

Once, when Juhi was asked about a remake of this iconic film, she had told IANS, “We don’t have any plans of doing a remake. Not only were we nobodies at the time… I know while we were making it… because it was so different from the films that were happening at the time, the crew would snigger and say what are they making. Nobody really knew it…it was magic which just happened.” And that spell is yet to be broken!