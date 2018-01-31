Aamir Khan called Shah Rukh Khan to discuss Secret Superstar’s success in China – here’s what happened next

Aamir Khan has cracked the code in China. He knows what films will work there. But we are pretty sure even he couldn’t have anticipated the rise and rise of Secret Superstar at the box office there. While Dangal became a mammoth film in China after many weeks, Zaira Wasim’s film started taking gallant strides within days. It debuted at the top this month and has since then being gaining momentum. The film will cross the Rs 500 crore mark soon in just over a week. Of course, Aamir is incredibly happy and guess that’s what made him call up his best friend Shah Rukh Khan to discuss. How did the latter react? Well, it’s unlike anything you have ever imagined.

Speaking to ET NOW at Davos during the Economic Forum event, Shah Rukh revealed, “Two days ago Aamir called me and he said Secret Superstar has done business there beyond even comprehension in China. You know which is a great sign that you know he has taken last year Dangal. And if you are able to do that you know, to get business in China is a big thing.” We totally agree with him! Dangal and Secret Superstar’s unprecedented success in our neighbouring country is a sign that if you have good content, there are takers everywhere, regardless of the language. (Also read: 13 years of Swades: Aamir Khan was a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s film and we have pictures to prove it!)

It’s really heartening to see this friendship between Shah Rukh and Aamir. Their bonding isn’t one of the most talked about friendships in Bollywood. In fact, people have always speculated tensions between them but these two never let that affect their bond. SRK is a regular at Aamir’s Diwali party. They often talk over the phone and discuss Bollywood. This is one friendship we respect!