Aamir Khan celebrates Eid with co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh and wife Kiran Rao – view HQ pics

It's the auspicious occasion of Eid and all our B-town celebs are busy sending out warm wishes and celebrating it with their dear ones. And Aamir Khan is one of them. The star was snapped outside his mother's residence today afternoon and guess who was a part of this intimate family celebration? Yes well, it was none other than his Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh. This newbie is almost as an integral member of the Khan family as we see her bonding with them on most of the occasions. Yes, this comes as a shock since we heard rumours about the actor being smitten by his co-star. But guess these were just the baseless gossips that we often hear and which have no truth behind them. Dressed in a traditional Indian attire, the entire Khan family with Fatima were all set to enjoy their day and spend some quality time together.

As we mentioned earlier, this isn't the first time when we snapped Fatima with Aamir Khan's family. Just last week we spotted the debutant and Aamir Khan's family catching a show of a play starring Junaid Khan. To the paparazzi's pleasant surprise, Fatima and Kiran were sitting next to each other in the car and looked as comfortable with each other's presence as one could. Thus quashing all the reports of Kiran being uncomfortable with Fatima's proximity to her hubby.

Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh have earlier starred together in blockbuster Dangal and just a year later she was signed for his next Thugs of Hindostan. Well, of course, there were objections by a few fans as to how will Fatima and Aamir look cast opposite each other after playing father-daughter on screen. And Aamir rightly said that they are actors and can’t afford to think along these lines.

There were reports that Fatima was cast in the YRF production, Thugs of Hindostan, on Aamir Khan’s recommendations. Kiran, while talking to the media, had once said “We don’t deal with it (casting). It’s a Yash Raj Films movie so Adi (Chopra), Victor (Acharya) and Aamir have decided on it. As it is a big film for them they would have given it (casting Fatima) a good thought. There has to be merit in it.”