Aamir Khan celebrates the success of Secret Superstar in China with Zaira Wasim – view HQ pics

Secret Superstar was a hit in India but its success in China has far exceeded that. In fact, the Rs 900 crore worldwide haul in China will make you wonder why didn’t the film get equal attention in India. That’s a case study in itself. What is it that China found so interesting, while we didn’t? The reason it became a hit in India is because it was made at a low budget and within days it managed to recover its cost with profits to spare. But that’s a discussion for another day. Today we will talk about the success bash that Aamir Khan threw in honour of the film’s impressive run in China. (Also read: Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar crosses the Rs 900 crore mark at the worldwide box office)

Aamir was present at the bash, along with wife Kiran Rao, Zaira Wasim and the entire cast of the film. When the actor was asked as to why does he think the film did so well in China, Aamir said, “Some of my films have released in China and I have realised their emotional ‘surr’ (tone) is very similar to ours. Indian stories touch their hearts. Because our cultures are similar, I feel when we watch their films too, we will like them.” We have to agree with Aamir here because Dangal, too, was a massive hit in China. In fact, the actor is hugely popular there. The audience was so moved by Dangal that they paid a tribute to the actor by dancing on the Dhakkad song from the film. That’s how you inspire people! Check out the pictures from the bash right here…

Aamir Khan is working on Thugs of Hindostan presently. Recently, he, along with Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh shot a song for the film. It is expected to release on Diwali this year.