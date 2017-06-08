Why is Katrina Kaif missing from Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan shoot?

Aamir Khan has already begun shooting for his next film Thugs of Hindostan and including Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh, everyone is present in Malta shooting for the first schedule. However, one of the Thugs is missing! You’re right.. it’s Katrina Kaif! Wondering why she hasn’t joined the first schedule of Thugs of Hindostan? Well, according to DNA, Katrina plays a dancer in the film and currently she is not required in this shoot. So we are assuming that she will first wrap up Tiger Zinda Hai, for which she has already been shooting since quite some time now, and probably after that the actress will join the Thugs in Malta. Also, considering that her film Jagga Jasoos is due in July, we guess she is going to get super busy with the promotions with Ranbir Kapoor. Looks like, we ain’t gonna get to see Aamir, Fatima and Katrina and Amitabh together on the sets of Thugs of Hindostan anytime soon! (ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif should play Wonder Woman in the Indian version of the film, say fans!)

Ever since the project has been announced, there has been much curiosity among fans as to what the storyline of the film would be like. There were speculations made that the film would be based on the lines of Pirates of Carribean, however, those rumours were soon put to rest. From what we hear, Thugs of Hindostan will be shot on two massive ships, set off the coast of Southern Europe and in close proximity to Tunisia and Libya. The movie will release in Diwali 2018.