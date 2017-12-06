Thailand calling for Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh!

After completing two shooting schedules, one in Malta and the other in Mumbai, the team of Thugs Of Hindostan will now take off to Thailand. As a source revealed, “Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh will leave for Thailand to start shooting for this important schedule. The crew has been instructed to not inform anyone about the nature of the shoot, though.” However, we have learnt that the trio will shoot for some massive action sequences there for the period film. They will also be shooting in some exotic jungles there, to make the film a visual spectacle. If you remember, earlier in Malta, the team had shot on specially built ships in the early 18th century style.

Though Katrina Kaif is also an important part of the movie, she will not be going with the rest of the team at the moment as she is busy promoting her next release, Tiger Zinda Hai. “The team will shoot portions that don’t involve her and once her movie releases, she will join Aamir and Bachchan for the shoot,” adds the source. Yash Raj Film’s Thugs of Hindosthan is scheduled for release in Diwali 2018 (November 07, 2018) and we are quite excited about this one. Not only because of the grand scale in which it is being shot, but also its story line. (ALSO READ – Is a rivalry brewing between Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh on the sets of Thugs of Hindostan?)

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan is reportedly an adaptation of Confessions of a Thug (a popular novel). The film will be set in the pre-Independence India and will showcase the lives of the notorious thugs and pirates, who used to torture and murder travelers for their valuables. Anyway, stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more dope on Thugs of Hindostan right here…