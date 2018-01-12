Aamir Khan hangs out with wife Kiran Rao and ex-wife Reena Dutta at Paani Foundation press conference – view HQ pics

It is always great to see Bollywood actors or actresses bond with their ex-es. We always feel obliged to block our ex not only from our lives from all our social media platforms as well. In this regard, we have so much to learn from Bollywood folks. Look at Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan. They had an amicable divorce and now are best friends. It’s not just that they have their kids to take care of. The ex-couple just enjoys each other’s company as friends. Aamir Khan too gives us similar goals. He divorced his first wife Reena Dutta in 2002 but that hasn’t dent their concern and care for each other. Often she is seen partying and spending time with Aamir’s family that consists of his second wife Kiran Rao and Azad. Now we have pictures of an event of a foundation that Aamir and Kiran endorse. Reena too was part of it.

Aamir has been associated with this cause for sometime now and Kiran was his close associate. It seems Reena too is part of this initiative. Initially, Kiran and Reena were seen posing for the cameras smiling gleefully. Later, Aamir too joined in. These pictures below with tell you the extent of friendship between these three. Such goals we say… (Also read: Aamir Khan celebrates his ex-wife Reena Dutta’s 50th birthday – view pics)

Aamir even celebrated Reena’s 50th birthday with her and the family. There were pictures of Reena cutting the cake while the actor turned photographer for the evening. Aamir has two kids from his first marriage Ira and Junaid while Azad is Kiran and Aamir’s son.