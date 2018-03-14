Aamir Khan on Thugs of Hindostan Vs 2.0 this Diwali: I hope they don’t clash with us

Rajinikanth‘s 2.0 is one film everyone is tirelessly looking forward to. The megastar returns as Chitti, the robot, in the sequel. It also sees Akshay Kumar playing an antagonist and the actor had aced that villainy long back. But for some reason, the film’s release is getting postponed indefinitely. It had booked Diwali 2017 first which got pushed to January 25 this year. It was later postponed to April only to eye for a Diwali 2018 release. Now Diwali this year is for Aamir Khan and Thugs Of Hindostan. We were the first ones to tell you how the makers of 2.0 are looking at Diwali or November 7 as the date of release. But Aamir Khan was in no mood to budge. Today on Insta-live, the actor responded to the clash.

Talking about how he wouldn’t want to clash with 2.0, Aamir said, “I hope ki woh humare saath naa aaye warna humei problem ho jayegi. Rajinikanth bahot bade star hain aur mein unki izzat karta hu.” Well Aamir, ditto! He had earlier explained to Hindustan Times about this clash saying, “See, it comes back to the same problem that we have only 5,000 screens in India. Any producer of a big film would want the maximum screens for it. So, a clash definitely affects the films. As far as possible, that should be avoided. But sometimes, it isn’t possible to avoid. Ab main Diwali pe aa raha hoon. Nahi aa paata toh kab aaoon? There are already films lined up for Christmas. Meri bhi majboori hai. Given a choice, no one would want to clash. That said, I am very flexible, when it concerns. There’s no ego that I just have to release on a certain date. Agar mein hatt sakta hoon, toh hatt jaaoonga. Because a clash affects both films equally. Ultimately, we are all friends in the industry. So if we can help each other, we do. When Secret Superstar released, we clashed with Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again. When the first day collections came, I realised they were doing much better than us. I called Rohit the same evening and offered him screens that I’m not using. Mujhe screens rakh ke achaar thoda banana hai.” (Also read: Exclusive! Makers want a Diwali release for Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0, but Aamir Khan refuses to budge)

A clash of 2.0 and Thugs Of Hindostan should be strictly avoided. Individually, the film can do a business which easily surpass Rs 300 crore. By coming together on the same Friday, they will just make the industry more cash-strapped. We hope one of them decide to step down because a collision of such nature at the box office makes no sense at all.