Aamir Khan or Shahid Kapoor – who is rocking the ‘stache better? Vote now!

Aamir Khan will be next seen in Secret Superstar. Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in Padmavati. Fans will next be seen lining up outside theaters. The anticipation for both the movies is sky high. Fans are eagerly excited to see their favourite actors on screen in peculiar roles. While Aamir plays a whacky musician in his film, Shahid plays a popular Rajput king, and is also going to have the most number of shirtless scenes. So, hallelujah to that!

But another aspect, about the two actors and their films, that has made fans go weak in the knees is the fact that both of them are rocking the sexy moustache for their roles.

They started flaunting their new looks, months ago at airports, B-town gatherings and other events. And continue to flaunt it! Aamir has to carry on the look to his other film, Thugs of Hindostan, while Shahid has *just* wrapped up the shooting, so it might be hard for him bid adieu to his facial hair. The point is, they continue to flaunt their assets IRL!

Look at that daring attitude to carry that colour of trouser with that sexy moustache!

Indian attire only adds sexiness to the moustache!

God, Aamir even stepped out flaunting a nose ring…as if the moustache wasn’t making him look hot enough already! BTW, the nose ring is for his film, Thugs of Hindostan!

and then there is Shahid Kapoor looking flawless AF in a simple white shirt!

Okay, ladies, calm down. Remember both of these hotties are taken!

When you are done drooling over these pictures, what you can do is tell us who is rocking the moustache better! Just cast your votes here. Because, what kind of fan are you if you won’t even fight over your favourite?

And as always, you can send your love and hate to us through the comments section!