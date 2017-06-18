Aamir Khan shares adorable snaps with Junaid, Ira and Azad on Father’s Day – view pic

It is Father’s Day and celebs are going all out to express their affection for the superhero in their lives – daddy. Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan who played an ambitious focused dad in Dangal is a doting dad in real life. On this occasion, he posted a tweet that has his pictures with Junaid, Ira and Azad. These are really unseen pictures as Aamir is not so active on social active. We can see him sharing a tender moment with Azad and the snap where he is with Azad and Junaid is so epic. (Also Read: Father’s Day 2017: Dapper Daddies of Bollywood whose suave sense of style is totally unmissable!)

We love the first picture where Aamir rests his nose on Kiran Rao’s back to bring his face close to a tiny Azad. We know that the actor is a Perfectionist and puts in 500 per cent in his films but off it, he is a doting dad. Azad looks adorable in that yellow kurta while Aamir’s clean shaven avatar is also very sweet. Momma Kiran is all smiles. Besides, he has put a picture with daughter Ira who has grown up to be a fine lady. Like her dad, she has the aura, intellect and earthly charm, which is quite infectious. The superstar can be seen in the Thugs of Hindostan look in that picture. (Also Read: Father’s Day: Vidya Balan makes a statement for gender equality as she posts an endearing video with dad)

The last one is the best. It has Junaid, Aamir and Azad in the gym. All the guys have mischief written over them. While the two have dumb bells in their hand, Azad is perched comfortably on the seat. Aamir also shared a snap of him with his father on this occasion. The actor is collaborating for the first time with Amitabh Bachchan for Thugs of Hindostan. He will be joined by Dangal co-star Sana Fatima Shaikh and Katrina Kaif in the period adventure film. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…