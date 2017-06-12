Aamir Khan steps out for a movie with his Thugs Of Hindostan co-stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Amitabh Bachchan – View Pic

Aamir Khan, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film “Thugs of Hindostan”, recently stepped out to catch a movie show with his co-stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Amitabh Bachchan in Malta, Europe. The actors took some time off from their hectic shoot and walked up to their nearest movie theater. Sr. Bachchan took to twitter and shared the happiness of being able to walk freely on the streets with no fans following them or photographers hovering around.

“A Sunday and stepped out with my co-stars Aamir and Fatima to a movie… walking care free on the streets, to a movie theatre,” Amitabh posted on Twitter on June 11.

T 2452 – A Sunday and stepped out with my co stars Aamir and Fatima to a movie .. walking care free on the streets, to a movie theatre ! YO pic.twitter.com/hVfqVWrIgB — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 11, 2017

While, Mr. Bachchan managed to sneak inside the theater without being clicked, Aamir’s fan caught him outside the ticket counter and got a selfie clicked with the star. Also seen in the picture is Dangal fame, Fatima. She is seen sporting long hair in the picture, while in real life she still has a bob-cut hairstyle. This makes us wonder if this is how she is going to look in the film. With long hair, moustache and nose pin -Aamir,too, was spotted in his film’s look.

#AamirKhan With @fatimasanashaikh on the set of #ThugsOfHindostan in #Malta ☺ – – A post shared by Biggest Fan Club Of Aamir Khan (@aamirkhanplanet) on Jun 12, 2017 at 4:45am PDT

Fatima also posted a few pictures on her Instagram account. It seems the starlet is making the most of her time in Europe.

A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on Jun 12, 2017 at 3:02am PDT

A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on Jun 12, 2017 at 3:09am PDT

Wondering where is the fourth thug- Katrina Kaif ? Well, according to DNA, Katrina plays a dancer in the film and currently she is not required in the first schedule of the shoot. So we are assuming that she will first wrap up Tiger Zinda Hai, for which she has already been shooting since quite some time now, and probably after that the actress will join the Thugs in Malta. Also, considering that her film Jagga Jasoos is due in July, we guess she is going to get super busy with the promotions with Ranbir Kapoor. Looks like, we will have to wait a little longer to see all the four together.