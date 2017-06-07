Aamir Khan takes over the astronaut Rakesh Sharma biopic project – read EXCLUSIVE details!

BollywoodLife had revealed to you in an EXCLUSIVE report that after Dangal Aamir Khan had given his nod for the Rakesh Sharma biopic titles Saare Jahan Se Achcha. The actor was not only ready to play another real life character, but was also willing to present the movie under the Aamir Khan Productions Pvt Limited. But as per our sources the whole project has undergone a major transformation. No, we don’t mean that Aamir has ditched the film. In fact, Aamir wants to have a major say in this project and our source revealed, “Aamir is not just acting in this film, he is also going to produce the movie under his banner (AKP). While Ronnie Screwala’s company RSVP was to originally produce the film, now they will just be presenting the movie.” Our source also added, “He (Aamir) has big plans in his mind for the movie and is taking keen interest in every aspect of this film including the casting.” Obviously with AK backing it he will be the one calling the shots. When we reached Aamir’s spokesperson for a comment we were informed that “AKP only produces films. Never present… check all posters.”

Saare Jahan Se Achcha was originally supposed to be titled Salute, however we hear that the makers decided to opt for the current title because of the real life significance to Rakesh Sharma’s space travel. For those of you who’re not aware, these Sharma had uttered these four words to the then Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi just ahead of his space outing. Aamir Khan had started prepping for this role much in advance. BollywoodLife was the first to confirm this news of Khan giving his nod to this Mahesh Mathai directorial venture that was in the making for almost eight years.

Aamir is currently busy with his work on Thugs Of Hindostan. The actor will reunite with his Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Sheikh. This film also features Amitabh Bachchan and fans are eager to catch the awesome duo together on the silver screen. The actor will also be seen with Katrina Kaif for the second time after they delivered a blockbuster Dhoom:3 under the Yash Raj Films banner. There was much talk about how Fatima was lucky to bag Thugs, which had many of YRF's favourites in the running. Now we wonder who will be the lucky one to bag this prestigious biopic project opposite Aamir?