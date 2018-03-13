Aamir Khan to make Instagram debut on his birthday?

Looks like it’s finally happening! Our Perfectionist actor Aamir Khan will apparently join the photo sharing platform, Instagram; and March 14, his 53rd birthday is going to be the day. Fans can now look forward to more of his perfectionist ways in his day-to-day lives in the form of pictures. It will be interesting to see what goes on in Aamir’s life behind the camera and fans will get a more up, close and personal view of their favourite star. But even before the day arrives, we have some exclusive information from our sources only for you, dear readers. We can tell you what will probably be the first post by the PK actor as he makes his most awaited Instagram debut.

A source close to the actor revealed to us exclusively, “Aamir is keen on making an Instagram debut on his birthday and enough thought is being put on what should be the first post on the photo sharing platform. And he wants to keep it something very personal, very close to his heart. After considering several ideas, Aamir has zeroed in on a sketch of his mother that has been gifted to him by someone close to the family. Aamir is very, very close to his mother and believes that everything he is today, is because of his mother.” Sounds perfect, right? ALSO READ: Aamir Khan caught photobombing Fatima Sana Shaikh’s workout viral video

We are eagerly awaiting Aamir’s Instagram debut. In 2014, Aamir had dismissed a fake Instagram account operating in his name with a tweet, “Guys, I am not on Instagram. It’s obviously some fake account.” However, this time we hope it’s for real. Other celebrities who recently joined the platform are Katrina Kaif and Irrfan Khan. It was speculated that Saif Ali Khan will be joining too on the 1st of March, but turns out that was just a rumour. Meanwhile, just like we get interesting glimpses of personal lives of Katrina and Irrfan and other Bollywood celebs on Instagram, we so hope to see Aamir’s too.

How excited are you to see Aamir Khan on Instagram? Let us know in the comments and stay tuned for more updates.