Aamir Khan to romance Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh in Rakesh Sharma biopic titled Saare Jahan Se Achcha?

The Dangal duo has already collaborated for Yash Raj Film’s Thugs Of Hindostan and now we hear that Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh will come together in Rakesh Sharma biopic titled Saare Jahan Se Achcha. Sources close to the actor reveal that Aamir has decided to rope in his talented new co-star from Dangal. Buzz was that Khan was the one who suggested that Aditya Chopra bring Fatima on board for Thugs as well. However, reports clarified that it was in fact a slimmer pay cheque that earned Sana this movie. A source told us, “Fatima has been finalised for Saare Jahan Se Achcha and she will essay the role of Aamir’s wife in the film.”

“Aamir has asked Fatima to grow her hair back after Thugs and she will start prepping for her role soon after she completes the YRF film”, adds our source. Obviously, we will have to wait and watch how fans react to Aamir romancing his on screen daughter in this film. But when it is Mr Perfectionist Khan, one knows that he will have a plan in mind to break images, right? And in any case we will have Thugs Of Hindostan release before the biopic. So may be the audience will be over Dangal by then and Fatima‘s transition from the role of on screen daughter to that of a wife on reel will be smooth. (Also read: Fatima Sana Shaikh’s monokini photos get trolled because it’s the holy month of Ramadan)

Aamir Khan has also changed his role in the film. Now Aamir Khan Productions Pvt Ltd will be backing the film along with RSVP and Roy Films. The reason is that the actor wants to have full liberty while filming for this ambitious venture.

