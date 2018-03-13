Aamir Khan was scared Sridevi would figure out what he was thinking…

Sridevi is everyone’s favourite. There is hardly anyone who didn’t like her. Even if not a fan, people have admired her in one of the many roles that she did in the movies. She left behind 300 movies to remember her for… you can hardly say the same for any actor. So obviously, her sudden demise left everyone deeply shocked and that includes Aamir Khan as well. He had already tweeted about it saying how saddened he was by her demise. Recently, he spoke to Hindustan Times about the time when he was asked to do a magazine shoot with Sridevi. The actor was really nervous. (Also read: Sridevi deserved the Oscars mention, says Aamir Khan)

Speaking about it, Aamir had said, “I’ve been an absolutely huge fan of Sridevi. She was my number 1 favourite. I told Boney [Kapoor] fairly recently that when I was new in the industry, a magazine asked me to do a shoot with Sridevi. I can’t tell you how nervous I was. In my heart, I was so afraid that when I would come in front of her, she would understand in two seconds that this boy is in love with her. I was smitten, totally.” We are sure there must be many who froze in her presence… such was her aura. Shah Rukh Khan had admitted that he did Army just to work with her. In fact, Anil Kapoor too confessed he took up Mr. India for her. You can imagine the lives Sridevi has touched before she left us all for the heavenly abode. Check out Aamir’s post right here…

Like us, we are pretty sure everyone in the industry misses her dearly!