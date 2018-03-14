Aamir Khan will have to beat Deepika, Priyanka and Alia to become the number one Bollywood celeb on Instagram

Aamir Khan’s Instagram account debut the headline of the day all over the internet. The actor who was away from the area of social media for such a long time, finally succumbed to all his fans’ wishes and debuted on Instagram on his birthday today. BollywoodLife was the first one to reveal this exciting news and share some joy with his fans. Though the Dangal star was always on Twitter, Instagram was yet to be explored. Aamir plans on interacting with his fans through this new account and share pictures and memories that are close to his heart. Also Read: 5 lessons that Aamir Khan should learn from Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram account

Being a perfectionist and proving why the word was always coined for him, Aamir would wish to secure the numero uno position when it comes to Instagram. He’s a go-getter and there’s no word like ‘give up’ in his dictionary. He would strive hard until he reaches his goal and probably then he would take a back seat. But the road isn’t as easy as it looks. Currently, the Bajirao Mastani actress Deepika Padukone is sitting on the Instagram throne with most number of followers and even stars like Shah Rukh Khan who’s so interactive and Salman Khan who’s so popular, have failed to beat her at this number game. In fact, not just Deepika but it’s the actresses who enjoy immense fan following when it comes to number of followers on Instagram. The top 5 Bollywood stars who enjoy immense fan following on this social media platform are all actresses and actors come in much later. Aamir will thus have to beat Deepika, Priyanka, Alia and Shraddha to be number one in this social media game and the path looks a bit difficult. Here check out the actresses with the most number of followers on Instagram and realise why the dream looks too far fetched for Aamir. Also Read: This famous TV actor will be seen in Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan – Guess who?

Deepika Padukone – 22.3 million

Priyanka Chopra – 22 million

Alia Bhatt – 20.7 million

Shraddha Kapoor – 19.9 million

Anushka Sharma – 16.3 million

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan come only after these actresses. And the star will take quite a long time before beating them or achieving these numbers.