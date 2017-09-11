Aamir Khan’s BIG new move might leave Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar worried

We all know Aamir Khan is one helluva actor. Not only has he given us some fantastic performances, but also broken almost all the records at the domestic as well as International box office. His last few films, have all been blockbuster hits. With that, the actor has not only made a lot of money, but also established himself as one of the most bankable actors. However, not this, but his latest venture will leave his contemporaries – Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar stunned and worried…

According to a report in Mid-day, Aamir Khan is planning to turn distributor. He is apparently keen to be a part of all the aspects of filmmaking and hence, he is setting up a distribution wing under his banner, Aamir Khan Productions. This will not only reduce the cost of distribution for his films, but also increase his profit and return on investment. All this will give him a fatter paycheque at the end of the year. Ain’t that cool? While we don’t know as to with which film will he venture into distribution, we guess it might be the Rakesh Sharma biopic. His next – Secret Superstar is being distributed by Zee Studios, while Thugs of Hindostan will be distributed by Yash Raj Films. So, it should be the Rakesh Sharma biopic. But with whichever film he decides to venture into distribution, we have to say that this move is truly a masterstroke by Aamir Khan. We now wonder as to what would Salman, Shah Rukh and Akshay have to say about this? (ALSO READ – Meet the founding members of the elite Rs 100 – 500 crore clubs! Aamir Khan leads the pack – read complete list)

Aamir Khan has already ventured into acting, production, direction, TV and much more before this. Seeing his success in each field, we are sure he will excel in distribution too. Anyway, what do you think about his latest move? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the developments on this story right here…