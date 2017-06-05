31 days and counting, Aamir Khan’s Dangal beats Mark Wahlberg’s Transformers 4 in China with this staggering amount

Aamir Khan‘s Dangal continues its relentless rule over the Chinese box office. It did slack a bit recently but then another weekend descended and it clocked in some unbelievable numbers again. It’s as if China just can’t get over this Aamir Khan wonder. Even after being at the box office for close to a month now, the film isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. In fact, it has managed to make so much money in its entire run that it beat yet another Hollywood film in China to become the first film to earn more than $1.5 million for 31 days in a row. (Also read: Salman Khan thinks Tubelight WON’T be able to beat Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 and Aamir Khan’s Dangal at the box office)

Today, we told you how the film is nearing the Rs 1900 crore mark, which will be a new achievement for it. Aamir Khan’s film has been making unprecedented numbers at the box office ever since it released. In fact, the film’s numbers are so great in China that it even earned a month’s extension. It will run there till July 4. It has already become the highest grossing non-Hollywood film there. Even Guardians Of The Galaxy couldn’t deter it from its course. And now it has dethroned Transformers 4 by become the first film to earn over $1.5 million at the box office for 31 days consecutively. Ramesh Bala, Trade expert, revealed the figures saying,

#Dangal creates an All-time Record in #China – Daily Gross > ¥10 M ($1.5 M) for 31 Days in a row.. Beats #Transformers4 ‘s 30 Days record.. pic.twitter.com/5QO6oHeEW2 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 5, 2017

Dangal has earned over Rs 1000 crore in China alone, and soon, it will hit the Rs 2000 crore mark at the worldwide box office. It is unbelievable how China has warmed up to Aamir’s Dangal. We did tell you many reasons behind it and one of them was their affection for the actor. There are websites which proclaimed that he is called Uncle Khan or Uncle Aamir in China. Also, the fact that they have an equally skewed boy-to-girl ratio must have worked in the film’s favour.