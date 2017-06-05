Aamir Khan’s Dangal beats Vin Diesel-Deepika Padukone’s xXx: Return Of Xander Cage at China box office

Aamir Khan’s Dangal is performing ground breakingly at the China box office. After beating the record of Mark Wahlberg’s Transformers: Age Of Extinction, i.e of earning more than $1.5 million for 31 days in a row, Transformers had made more than $1.5 million for 30 days in a row. Now it has achieved one more milestone and this one’s indeed a bigger one as it is now competing amongst the biggest of Hollywood hits in China. According to Entgroup’s China Boxoffice (CBO), after its yesterday’s business, Dangal has not only entered the list of top 25 highest grossing films of all time in China it has also beaten Vin Diesel’s xXx: Return Of Xander Cage, while doing so. While Dangal stands at 23rd position in the list of highest grossing films of all time in China with 1.161 billion, xXx: Return Of Xander Cage is at 26th position with 1.127 billion. Also read: Aamir Khan’s Dangal is inching towards the Rs 1900 crore mark at the worldwide box office

Thing to be noted here is Vin Diesel is a huge star in China, probably bigger star than he is in his home country i.e USA. And Aamir Khan has just done the unthinkable by the film one of the China’s biggest star. xXx: Return Of Xander Cage bombed at US box office and it was because its business in China it became a box office success and beating a big box office success speaks volumes about Dangal’s victory. Also what should be noted is the fact that xXx 4 also had one of their regional star Donnie Yen.

Interestingly, xXx: Return Of Xander Cage was the big Hollywood debut of Deepika Padukone.

Dangal has earned over Rs 1000 crore in China alone, and soon, it is expected to hit the Rs 2000 crore mark at the worldwide box office. It is unbelievable how China has warmed up to Aamir's Dangal. We did tell you many reasons behind it and one of them was their affection for the actor. There are websites which proclaimed that he is called Uncle Khan or Uncle Aamir in China. Also, the fact that they have an equally skewed boy-to-girl ratio must have worked in the film's favour.