Aamir Khan’s Dangal becomes the biggest non-Hollywood blockbuster in China by earning Rs 1115.91 crore

It has become rather difficult to write about Dangal and China. Why you ask! Well, the way the film is performing at the box office, we don't have words left in our vocabulary to describe the phenomena. May be because no other Indian movie has ever managed such a feat and it's highly unlikely that anyone will manage to surpass that. There is a reason why it's only Aamir Khan who has managed to own the Chinese market in such a big way because masses have warmed up to him in more ways than one. The fact that he always does socially-relevant films seem to have made him really popular, so much so that Dangal has earned a whopping Rs 1115.91 crore and counting.

By earning so much money the film has also become the biggest non-Hollywood blockbuster in China. Despite new big budget Hollywood movies releasing every weekend, Dangal is unshakeable. It’s as if masses there can’t get enough of the film. It’s a story about a father who trains his daughters to become national champions. Hailing from a remote area in Haryana where female infanticide is pronounced, he brings up his girls well and prepares them to fight any challenge. It’s a true story of Mahavir Phogat and his champion daughters Babita and Geeta. Check out the latest figures here…

#Dangal is a MONSTROUS HIT in China… Continues its VICTORY MARCH… Total till 7 June 2017: $ 173.25 million [₹ 1115.91 cr]… WOWSOME! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 8, 2017

The fact that China is loving Dangal can be gauged from the reaction of this Top Chinese leader who called it an ‘influential’ film. IANS quoted Liu Yunshan, a member of the Communist Party’s Politburo Standing Committee, saying, “India and its media should be proud of what the film has achieved… It is a great example of cooperation among BRICS countries. India and its media should be proud of what the film has achieved… It is a great example of cooperation among BRICS countries.”