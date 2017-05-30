Aamir Khan’s Dangal becomes the first Indian film to rake in Rs 1700 crore at the worldwide box office

After Aamir Khan‘s Dangal beat Baahubali 2 to become the highest grossing Indian film ever, it has now also become the first Indian film to rake in Rs 1700 crore at the worldwide market. The movie is currently on a magical run at the Chinese box office as it raked in another Rs 52.05 crore on day 25, taking it overall tally to Rs 941.51 crore. Apart from that, at the Taiwan market, Dangal has earned Rs 32 crore, while it has collected Rs 745 crore from the rest of the world. If you add all the figures, you will realise that the film has raked in Rs 1719 crore worldwide. As trade analyst and industry tracker, Ramesh Bala mentioned on Twitter, “#Dangal is the first Indian Movie to enter Rs 1700 crore Worldwide Gross Box Office Collection Club! #China – Rs 942 crore. #Taiwan – Rs 32 crore. Rest of world – Rs 745 crore. Total – Rs 1719 crore.”

Aamir Khan‘s Dangal set several benchmarks when it released in India last December. However, no one had imagined that it would go on to be such a huge hit in China too. The movie released on May 5 in China across 7000 screens. With a good fan following and a decent word-of-mouth publicity, everyone knew Dangal would earn well. But we had never thought it would cross the Rs 900 crore mark at the Chinese ticket windows. (ALSO READ – Aamir Khan’s Dangal DEMOLISHES Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 at the worldwide box office – Read details)

But will Dangal be able to cross the Rs 2000 crore at the worldwide market? Well, time will tell. Till then, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest updates about the movie right here…