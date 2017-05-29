Aamir Khan’s Dangal DEMOLISHES Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 at the worldwide box office – Read details

Aamir Khan‘s Dangal and Prabhas’ Baahubali 2: The Conclusion have been battling it out at the worldwide box office since the past couple of weeks. Baahubali 2 has been leading the way, while Dangal was playing catch up. However, looks like finally yesterday, on May 28, Aamir Khan has been able to beat Prabhas and now his film is the highest-grossing Indian film ever. At the worldwide box office, Dangal has now earned Rs 1665 crore, while Baahubali 2 has raked in Rs 1633 crore. As trade analyst and industry tracker, Ramesh Bala revealed on Twitter, “#Dangal and #Baahubali2 – Worldwide Gross Box Office Collection (Till May 28th 2017): #Dangal – Rs 1665 crore, #Baahubali2 – Rs 1633 crore.”

After breaking several records at the Indian box office last December, Dangal released in China on May 5. It opened with a huge buzz and got fantastic reviews from the critics as well as the audience. With that, after twenty four days at the Chinese ticket window, Aamir Khan’s film has amassed a staggering Rs 888.25 crore. It has now not only become the highest grossing Indian film across the world, but it is also the highest-grossing Indian film in China. Talking about the detailed worldwide collections of the movie, Ramesh Bala tweeted, “#Dangal at Worldwide Box Office – Gross Box Office Collections – Till May 28th 2017: #China – Rs 888 crore, #Taiwan – Rs 32 crore, Rest of the World – Rs 745 crore. Total – Rs 1665 crore.” (ALSO READ – Dangal box office collection Day 22 China: Aamir Khan’s film crosses the Rs 800 crore mark, is Rs 1000 crore on the cards?)

On the other hand, Prabhas‘ Baahubali 2 is also rocking the worldwide market. Though it has not released in China yet, the movie has amassed a staggering Rs 1633 crore at the worldwide market in just a month. As Ramesh Bala revealed on Twitter, “#Baahubali2 ‘s 31 Days Worldwide Box Office: #India: Nett : Rs 1030 crore, Gross : Rs 1329 crore. Overseas: Gross : Rs 304 crore. Total: Rs 1633 crore.”

So while Dangal might have beaten Baahubali 2 for now, when the latter releases in China, we are sure it is going to work wonders and overtake Dangal once again. Till then, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the details about both the movies right here…