Aamir Khan’s Dangal gets one-month release extension in China, will run till July 4

China isn’t done with Dangal yet. Aamir Khan‘s wrestling drama is minting money and how! It has already completed 26 days’ run in the country and now we have got news that the film has been given a month long extension. It will run there till July 4 now. (Also read: Aamir Khan’s Dangal inches closer to the Rs 1000 mark in China – read box office report)

The latest figures of the film, as revealed by Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala, read, “#Dangal ‘s final no for Tuesday, May 30th in #China is $6.31 M [₹ 40.70 Crs].. The total now stands at $151.86 M [₹ 979.50 Crs]” As you can see, in China alone, the film is nearing the Rs 1000 crore mark which is simply unbelievable. Hindi films or Indian films for that matter, have never seen such response in China. In fact, despite the new Hollywood release, Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Men Tell No Tales, ruling the box office there, Dangal managed to keep the second spot to itself effortlessly. Check out the latest figures right here…

#Dangal ‘s final no for Tuesday, May 30th in #China is $6.31 M [₹ 40.70 Crs].. The total now stands at $151.86 M [₹ 979.50 Crs].. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 31, 2017

Dangal has already regained its top spot from Baahubali 2 in the worldwide market by earning this…

#Dangal GBOC @ WW BO (Till May 30th 2017):#China – ₹ 979.50 Crs#Taiwan – ₹ 32 Crs RoW – ₹ 744.50 Crs Total – ₹ 1,756 Crs — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 31, 2017

#Baahubali2 ‘s 32 Days WW BO: #India: Nett : ₹ 1,034 Cr Gross : ₹ 1,334 Cr Overseas: Gross : ₹ 305 Cr Total: ₹ 1,639 Crs — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 30, 2017

Dangal released in China on May 5 in 7000 screens. On the first day itself, it had broken PK’s record of the highest opening day by earning over $13 million at the box office. Since then it has been raking in so much moolah that everyone is zapped. Even Aamir Khan is stunned with thw response. He told IANS, “While we were hoping that ‘Dangal’ connects with the people of China, not in our wildest dreams we thought that this is the kind of connect we would have. It was unprecedented. We are pleasantly surprised. I have been reading their reactions on social media. They have been saying things like how the movie moved them and how the characters inspired them so much. It made them realise what their parents went through. Many of them called up their parents and cried. It’s a very emotional reaction. That is what has made the film really work.”

So it’s not just us, even Aamir Khan is flummoxed by it!