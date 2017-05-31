Aamir Khan’s Dangal inches closer to the Rs 1000 mark in China – read box office report

Aamir Khan‘s Dangal has set the Chinese box office on fire ever since it released there on May 5. On day 26, the film continued to rake in the moolah and added another Rs 40.70 crore to take its total tally to Rs 979.50 crore. With the film holding fantastically at the Chinese ticket windows, we expect Dangal to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark today itself. Talking about the detailed collections, trade analyst and industry tracker, Ramesh Bala, mentioned on Twitter, “#Dangal’s final number for Tuesday, May 30th in #China is $6.31 M [Rs 40.70 crore]. The total now stands at $151.86 M [Rs 979.50 crore].”

Aamir Khan commands a huge fan following in China and with 7000 screens at its disposal, we always knew that Dangal would perform well. But we never thought that the film would be raking in excess of Rs 40 crore on the fourth Tuesday. This has all been possible courtesy the reviews that the film fetched from the critics as well as the public, along with a fantastic word-of-mouth publicity. It has broken several records in the Chinese markets and is on its way to become the highest grossing Indian film in the country. (ALSO READ – Aamir Khan’s Dangal DEMOLISHES Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 at the worldwide box office – Read details)

In the worldwide market, Dangal is also inching closer to the Rs 2000 crore mark. As Ramesh Bala added, “#Dangal Gross Box Office Collection @ Worldwide Box Office (Till May 30th 2017): #China – Rs 979.50 crore. #Taiwan – Rs 32 crore. RoW – Rs 744.50 crore. Total – Rs 1756 crore.” Aamir Khan‘s film is already the highest-grossing Indian film in the worldwide market, but will it be able to touch the Rs 2000 crore mark? That remains to be seen. In the meantime, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the details about the movie right here…