Aamir Khan’s Dangal is inching towards the Rs 1900 crore mark at the worldwide box office

Aamir Khan‘s Dangal has gone on a record breaking spree in every country it has released. Be it India, America or China, Dangal has set the box office on fire. And after crossing the Rs 1000 crore mark in China, Dangal is now well on its way to cross the Rs 1900 crore mark in the worldwide market. Till yesterday (June 4), the movie has raked in Rs 1870 crore at the ticket window. Talking about the detailed breakdown, trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed on Twitter, “#Dangal Gross Box Office Collection @ Worldwide Box Office (Till June 4th 2017): #China – Rs 1089 crore. #Taiwan – Rs 36.50 crore. Rest of the World – Rs 744.50 crore. Total – Rs 1870 crore.”

All this has been possible courtesy the film’s magical run at the Chinese market. Dangal released in nearly 7000 plus screens in China on May 5. Exactly a month down the line, the movie has raked in Rs 1089 crore at the box office, which is fantastic to say the least. The huge buzz surrounding the film, Aamir Khan’s popularity and the tremendous word of mouth publicity helped the movie achieve such a feat. Apart from earning such a huge amount of money, Dangal is now the highest grossing Indian film ever in terms of worldwide box office collection and also the highest grossing Bollywood movie in China. (ALSO READ – Salman Khan thinks Tubelight WON’T be able to beat Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 and Aamir Khan’s Dangal at the box office)

In its lifetime run, we expect Dangal to easily touch Rs 2000 crore in the worldwide market. The film has already started slacking in China and Taiwan and will soon wrap up its run at the international market. Will any other film be able to touch this new record that Dangal will set at the worldwide box office? Well, we will have to wait and watch. Till then stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest updates about the movie right here…