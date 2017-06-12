Aamir Khan’s Dangal to receive only 25 per cent revenue from the China box office

While Aamir Khan’s Dangal has made Rs 1106.25 crore in China, producers Aamir Khan and UTV Disney have not made mega bucks. That’s because the Chinese government gives only 25 per cent of the box-office revenue to foreign studios for screening at their movie theatres, as compared to the 50 per cent in the US, and 40 per cent in other countries. So, UTV Disney’s share translates to approx Rs 276.5 crore, of which Aamir gets a percentage from his profit-sharing with the studio.

Distributor-exhibitor Akshaye Rathi says, “Only 45 foreign films are allowed to release in China. Of these, four are Indian films.” He adds that out of the percentage that UTV Disney has earned, more than 80 per cent will be taken by Aamir. “I think it’s unfair because the producer plays the gamble on films, and gets a minority share. But, with someone like Aamir, you know if you invest in his film, you’ll get an assured net per cent return. So, co-productions deal with him like financing ones. It’s a 100 per cent profit and best case scenario for any producer and studio,” Rathi says.