Aamir Khan’s Dangal wins round one against Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 at the China box office – here’s how

Prabhas and Rana Daggubati‘s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is all set to release in China on September 17. After breaking all records in India and the overseas market, Baahubali 2 is all set to battle it out with Aamir Khan’s Dangal at the Chinese box office. Dangal is currently the highest-grossing Indian film in the China market and it holds several records in the country. Though the competition between these two is going to be intense and tough, looks like Aamir has already beaten Prabhas in round one at the box office! How? Well, we are talking in terms of screen space…

Aamir Khan‘s Dangal had released in excess of 7000 screens across China. However, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati’s Baahubali 2 has managed to get only 4000 screens. As trade analyst and industry tracker, Ramesh Bala mentioned on Twitter, “#Baahubali2 will release in #China in Sep’17 in 4,000 Screens. Stars will go to #China for Promotions.” (ALSO READ – It’s OFFICIAL! Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 to release in 4000 screens in China this September)

Even though Dangal has won round one, the changes made by the makers to suit the Chinese sensibilities and the stars going to promote Baahubali 2 in the country, will help the movie perform well at the China box office. In fact, the film has the same distributor as Dangal, hence it will be promoted well. The distributors, E Stars predict that the film can collect anywhere between Rs 275-300 crore. As Ramesh Bala revealed on Twitter, “#China Distr #EStars sets a minimum BO target for its movies pre-release. The BO Target: ¥300M ($44.1 Million). For #Dangal – it was ¥500M ($73.5 M). It exceeded & at $182M now.” However, we feel with a good word-of-mouth publicity, Baahubali 2 can even touch the Rs 500 crore mark. (ALSO READ – 50 days of Baahubali: 10 records set by the magnum opus that will be hard for future films to break)

But will Baahubali 2 be able to beat Dangal in round 2 at the China box office? Or will Dangal continue to reign supreme? Well, it’s something we will have to wait and watch. So stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest box office updates right here…