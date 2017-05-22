Aamir Khan’s leaked clip from Secret Superstar will remind you of his characters from Mann, Rangeela and Ghulam

Aamir Khan‘s Dangal is wreaking havoc at the China box office. So far the film’s Chinese box office numbers are bigger than Dangal’s overall worldwide haul. The film has entered the Rs 1500 crore club and is on course to demolish the worldwide figures of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. While the Chinese have been caught in the frenzy of Dangal, India is soon to witness the magic of Aamir Khan, yet again in Diwali 2017’s Secret Superstar.

While the trailer of the film, which was released last year with Dangal, received rave reviews from fans and critics alike, many got to watch a new clip from the film after the TV premiere of Dangal on Zee TV last weekend. After the film, a segment titled, Dangal Dangal Baat Chali Hai was aired. For those who couldn’t catch the clip, it made its way on the web as someone leaked it on YouTube. While we got our hands on the clip and loved it, it was soon deleted due to copyright infringement. And we don’t know when will it be released officially by the makers. Here’s what transpires in the clip and it’s damn funny. Also it reminds us of Aamir Khan’s quirky characters from Rangeela, Mann and even Ghulam. Also read: Dangal box office collection day 19 China: Aamir Khan’s film is closing in on Baahubali 2 in the worldwide market

The video had Aamir Khan’s pop star avatar being naughty as well as creepy as he walks towards the receptionist trying to flirt his way through her heart as he asks, “Babes! Mera Naya Gaana Suna Hai?” To which the girl replies, “Kaunsa? Woh Dheere Dheere Se?” Aamir Khan replies, “Woh Toh Purana Ho Gaya. Naya Wala Hai…Zor Zor Se!”

Secret Superstar stars Zaira Waseem in the main lead and has Aamir Khan in an extended cameo. He’ll be seen playing the role of a pop star. The film is produced by Aamir Khan himself.