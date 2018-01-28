Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar BEATS Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai to become the Biggest Worldwide Bollywood grosser of 2017

Aamir Khan‘s Secret Superstar has been on an unbelievable run at the Chinese box office. The film has not only surpassed its lifetime collections in India, but also broken several record in the Chinese and worldwide market. At the end of the second weekend, Secret Superstar also managed to cross the Rs 400 crore mark at the Chinese box office. As trade analyst and industry tracker – Ramesh Bala revealed on Twitter, “#SecretSuperstarInChina has crossed Rs 400 crore mark. After the 2nd weekend, it has grossed US$ 65.72 Million [Rs 418 crore] in #China.” Add to that the gross Indian box office collection of Rs 90 crore (Rs 64 crore nett) and the overseas collection from the other territories (approx Rs 65 crore). You will realise that the film has now grossed in excess of Rs 560 crore.

If you compare this with the worldwide box office collection of Salman Khan‘s Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 558 crore), then you will understand that Secret Superstar has crushed the film’s record already and will now only go on to better it. With that, Secret Superstar has now emerged as the highest worldwide Bollywood grosser of 2017. As Ramesh Bala further added, “With Rs 560+ crore in worldwide gross, now #SecretSuperstar has overtaken #TigerZindaHai’s Rs 558 crore to become 2017’s No.1 Hindi Movie (Only Version) at the worldwide box office.” (ALSO READ – Secret Superstar box office collection China day 10: Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim’s film crosses the Rs 400 crore mark)

Secret Superstar has performed so well in the Chinese market courtesy Aamir Khan’s popularity and the film’s heartwarming message. Everyone has been raving about the movie and this tremendous word of mouth publicity has helped the film rake in such a huge amount at the Chinese box office. Anyway, share with us your thoughts about the film in the comments section below and also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about Secret Superstar right here.