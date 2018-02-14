Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar BEATS Your Name to become the second highest Non-Hollywood grosser in China

Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar has achieved one more milestone at the Chinese box office. With the humungous business of Rs 736 crore in 26 days, the musical drama has become the second-highest grosser as the Non-Hollywood foreign movie in China. The film is expected to cross the Rs 750 crore mark by today. Interestingly, the top position in list features another Aamir Khan starrer – Dangal, which had done the staggering business of over Rs 1200 there during its theatrical run.

Just like Dangal, the plot and story of Secret Superstar managed to strike the chord with the Chinese audience and the box office collections are enough to prove it. With the help of these collections, Secret Superstar has become the third film to cross the Rs 800 crore mark at the worldwide box office after Baahubali 2 and Dangal. (Also Read: Katrina Kaif clicks a picture on the sets of Thugs Of Hindostan and Aamir Khan gets trolled; view pics)

By looking at the stupendous success of Secret Superstar it seems Aamir Khan knows how to attract the audience from the Chinese market. The similar but crucial element, which was present in both Dangal and Secret Superstar was the emotional and inspirational journey around women. As per our observation, the content which is high on emotions and revolves around girl or woman strikes the chord with the Chinese audience at least that’s what these two films prove. Salman Khan’s 2015 blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan is also slated to release on March 2 in China as Little Lolita Monkey God Uncle. With 8000 screens, we hope the Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer follows the success of Aamir Khan’s films in this market. Coming back to Secret Superstar, do you think it will beat Dangal’s lifetime collections at the Chinese box office? Share your thoughts in the comment section below…