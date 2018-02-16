Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar crosses the Rs 900 crore mark at the worldwide box office

Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim’s Secret Superstar is turning out to be huge money-spinner at the Chinese box office. The musical drama has already crossed the Rs 750 crore mark in China. With the help of these collections, Secret Superstar has crossed the 900 crore mark globally. Secret Superstar has become the third Indian film to cross the Rs 900 crore mark globally after Dangal and Baahubali 2.

After 4 weeks, @aamir_khan ‘s #SecretSuperstarinchina has collected US$ 117.60 Million [₹ 753 Crs].. WW Gross now stands at ₹ 903 Crs.. #SecretSuperstar#China — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 16, 2018

The story of Secret Superstar revolves around a girl from a Muslim conservative family named Insia Malik, who dreams to become a popular singer. By looking at the stupendous success of Secret Superstar it seems Aamir Khan knows how to attract the audience from the Chinese market. The similar but crucial element, which was present in both Dangal and Secret Superstar was the emotional and inspirational journey around women. (Also Read: Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar BEATS Your Name to become the second highest Non-Hollywood grosser in China)

As per our observation, the content which is high on emotions and revolves around girl or woman strikes the chord with the Chinese audience at least that's what these two films prove. Salman Khan's 2015 blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan is also slated to release on March 2 in China as Little Lolita Monkey God Uncle. With 8000 screens, we hope the Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer follows the success of Aamir Khan's films in this market. Coming back to Secret Superstar, do you think it will beat Dangal's lifetime collections at the Chinese box office? Share your thoughts in the comment section below…