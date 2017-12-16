Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar is going strong in Taiwan

Aamir Khan‘s “Secret Superstar” has minted $700,681 in Taiwan since its release. The film, which also features Zaira Wasim and which lit up the box office in India on Diwali, opened in Taiwan on November 24. Zee Studios International took the film to the foreign market, read a statement. In “Secret Superstar”, Zaira, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, plays a teenaged girl named Insia who dreams of becoming a singer. The film is about how she fulfils her dreams by keeping her identity hidden.

Vibha Chopra, Head – Zee Studios International (Film Marketing, Distribution and Acquisition) said: "Content is what wins hearts worldwide and 'Secret Superstar', which is heavy on content is a proof of that. So much so that it is the widest Bollywood film release in Taiwan. We are happy to see how positively international markets are reacting to the film."

“Given that ‘Secret Superstar’ has connected with various audiences across the globe, we are excited to see how well the film does in the coming months, in other territories as well,” Chopra added. “Secret Superstar” is written and directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. The film has also released in markets like the UK, the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, the UAE and other Gulf countries as well as Pakistan.