Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar mints over Rs 100 crore in China on day 2; surpassing the film’s lifetime collections in India

Like all the great mysteries of the world, we still find ourselves wondering as to what is it about Aamir Khan that the Chinese just love. After making a blockbuster out of Dangal, they are once again showering love on the actor by going all out to watch Secret Superstar. Aamir’s 2017 Diwali release had fizzled out within a matter of days at the Indian box office, with the other release, Golmaal Again, taking precedence. But in China, the film is shattering records already. Would you believe it if we tell you that the film earned more in China within two days than it managed to mint in its lifetime run in its home-country. Quite a feat, right?

You would be surprised to know that the film is turning out to be quite a money-spinner at the ticket windows there. It has already entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club and is set to get bigger by the day. Tweeting about the same, the official page of the China box office, wrote, “SECRET SUPERSTAR earned est. ¥63M ($9.8M) on Saturday. China’s 2-day total is now ¥105M ($16.3M) and has eclipsed India as the film’s top grossing territory.” Check out the tweet right here…

SECRET SUPERSTAR earned est. ¥63M ($9.8M) on Saturday. China’s 2-day total is now ¥105M ($16.3M) and has eclipsed India as the film’s top grossing territory. pic.twitter.com/VMcLqTUHPQ — China Box Office (@ChinaBoxOffice) January 20, 2018

Trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, also took to Twitter to express his excitement over the film’s Chinese performance. Here’s what he tweeted…

#SecretSuperstar continues its dominance with an EXTRAORDINARY Day 2 [Sat] in China… Hits ₹ 100 cr mark… Crosses India *lifetime biz* in 2 days flat… Expect an equally POWER-PACKED Day 3 [Sun]…

Fri $ 6.86 mn

Sat $ 10.45 mn

Total : $ 17.31 million [₹ 110.52 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 21, 2018

#SecretSuperstar enjoys INCREDIBLE audience rating on Chinese movie ticket and fan rating sites, which explains the IMPRESSIVE footfalls at multiplexes there… Surprisingly, the audience rating is higher than #Dangal, which grossed approx $ 200 mn in China. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 21, 2018

Not only has the film earned more money within two days than it ever could in India, it has also shadowed the performance of Aamir’s last film, Dangal. While the wrestling film had achieved stupendous success in the country, seems like Secret Superstar will set new records. The Chinese love their Khan Uncle and prove it by making his films successful. Even with its restrained run at the Indian box office, they film had, in Aamir’s words, earned more than double the investment. With China box office collections adding to its kitty, the film is only set to get bigger than ever before and the producers have all the reason to laugh their way to the bank.