Aamir Khan’s steely gaze in this pic will give you the chills!

Aamir Khan will be next seen in YRF’s Thugs of Hindostan. The ambitious project has Aamir donning a whole new look. Seriously who knew that a nose ring will add so much charisma to his looks? The actors has been sporting long, rugged hair and minimal jewellery for the past couple of months. Fans have been drooling over his pics, getting impatient for the film with every click of his that surfaces on the internet. Well, to add to their impatience, here is another one from Aamir’s Thugs diary. In this one he is giving the camera a steely gaze and it is so hypnotising.

Ace photographer Avinash Gowariker has clicked Aamir Khan for the latest entry in his ‘Post Pack-Up Shot’ series. Recently he had clicked Tiger Shroff, Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shetty, Amitabh Bachchan, Farah Khan with Farhan Akhtar and Arjun Kapoor to name a few. Aamir’s click is pretty damn good and clearly one of the best in the series. Without any hassle of a big set, the picture has been clicked in narrow corridor of the popular Mehboob Studios in Mumbai.

“If it’s a #PostPackUpShot, then why am I still looking into the camera?” he asked🤔😐 I Love him!😂 #AamirKhan A post shared by Avinash Gowariker (@avigowariker) on Sep 4, 2017 at 7:34am PDT

Thugs of Hindostan also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead role. The cast and crew recently wrapped up an extensive shooting schedule in Malta, where they shot on board a giant ship. As per early reports, the four leads are playing Indian pirates in the upcoming action adventure. Also Read: Katrina Kaif is highly impressed with Aamir Khan on the sets of Thugs Of Hindostan – Find out why

Thugs of Hindostan is being directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya who is famous for making another Katrina-Aamir starrer, Dhoom 3.