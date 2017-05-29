Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan to begin shoot in Europe from June 5

Thugs of Hindostan finally has the whole cast in place which means it can now begin rolling. Well, we can tell you that it definitely will kickstart its first schedule on June 5 in Malta, set off the coast of Southern Europe and in close proximity to Tunisia and Libya. But that’s not the big news here. What got us really psyched about the film is that it will be mounted on two massive ships! (Also read: Kiran Rao on Fatima Sana Shaikh’s casting for Thugs Of Hindostan: There has to be merit or else they wouldn’t take risk)

An official statement from YRF reads, “This ambitious film that brings together Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan for the first time, will begin shoot aboard two specially constructed, massive ships, that are currently docked by the Maltese seaside. Thugs of Hindostan will begin filming on these ships that have been built for over two months.”

Director Vijay Krishna Acharya explains, “The set of the film is in a high security water zone, with restricted access. Both these ships have been built in the early eighteenth century style, when vessels would carry cannons and other weapons. An international crew has been hard at work creating these elaborate ships in Malta. Most of the portions filmed on board these ships involve high octane action.” The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

There were reports of Thugs of Hindostan being inspired from Pirate of Caribbean franchise but Aamir Khan refuted all such claims. He told IANS, “There are some hundreds of action adventure films. There is ‘Pirates of The Caribbean’, there is ‘Indiana Jones’ and many others. All these are action adventure films. So the genre of our film is action adventure but the story is different. Even my character in the film is not similar to any other character.” Even there were a lot of talks about who would play the female lead in the film. Now TOH not only has one but two hotties to up the glamour quotient. It has thus become pretty exciting.