‘Aap galat kar rahe hai’ says Katrina Kaif when Salman Khan gets the Kala Chashma step all wrong – watch video

Katrina Kaif‘s dancing skills are unmatched. Her moves are so slick that try what you may, you can’t emulate her even if you get the steps right. There is something electrifying in the way she moves. No wonder that she was not amused when Salman Khan got the Kala Chashma step wrong on Dance Champions. We have a promo of the upcoming episode, where the two of them were seen dancing to the beats of the song, and Katrina painstakingly tries to make the actor move the way he should. To give credit where it is due, Salman tries to learn from the actress the exact steps. But even after repeated tries can’t get it right. That’s when Katrina, like a strict taskmaster says, ‘Aap galat kar rahe hai.’ The poor fellow continues to do as instructed but when it gets him nowhere, Salman starts dancing the way that we love him – which means baltering! It’s such a lovely promo. The actor, on these reality shows, is a delight to watch. When he had come on Dance Plus 3 to promote Tubelight, he was the only entertaining person on the show in that episode. Dance Champions’ this episode is giving us similar feels.

Check out the promo below and you will know what we are saying…

What happens when Katrina Kaif teaches Salman Khan how to dance? Find out on #DanceChampions this Sat-Sun at 9pm @BeingSalmanKhanpic.twitter.com/NijLKxRXA2 — STAR PLUS (@StarPlus) December 7, 2017

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were on the show to promote their upcoming spy thriller, Tiger Zinda Hai which is based on the real life incident of nurses being abducted in Iraq. It’s a sequel to 2012’s hit film Tiger Zinda Hai. Zoya and Tiger are back on a new mission in this one.