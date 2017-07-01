Aarambh 1 July 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Varundev’s father gets killed by the Dravidians

Hahuma is worried about the premonitions she got and how to solve it. The spy tells the Aryan that they are not very far away from taking over the Dravidian kingdom. The Guru tells them that they need to slow down a little and think smartly since they can’t afford making mistakes in this war. Varundev (Rajniesh Duggall) suggests that they get information on the Dravidian strength and warfare. Abhrook expresses his desire to go and Varundev decides to tag along. Varundev’s father asks if they can prepare for war when he talks about their secret mission.

Abhrook humiliates Varundev’s father. Dayalini is talking to Thangam about how they stalled Devasena’s coronation. Thangam asks her to choose from any one of her spears and asks one of her men to take aim and throw it. The man who touches the spear dies of poisoning as soon as he throws the spear. Thangam tells Dayalini that since Devasena (Karthika Nair) can’t live without practising martial arts, they should replace her spears with the poisonous ones. Meanwhile, Devasena gets ready for her practice. Devasena excitedly starts practicing with a student and defeats the student. She spots the new set of spears and asks about them. (ALSO READ: Aarambh Telly Review: Rajniesh Duggall and Karthika Nair’s period drama is gripping, promising and a visual treat)

She walks towards them and is about to lift one when Hahuma asks her to not touch them. She tells her that she is going through a bad and dangerous time. Dayalini interferes and says that Hahuma is right. She asks the men to take the weapons away. Hahuma tells Devasena that she will have to stay off weapons for the next 30 days. Devasena hesitates and says that it’s punishment for her. Hahuma says that she needs to give up what she loves the most to become stronger as a person and a queen.

Devasena agrees and takes an oath to stay away from weapons for the next 30 days. Varundev’s father is working hard to attach the sacks of necessities to the donkey when he comes and says that he doesn’t feel right that his father is going on this secret mission. His father says that he just wants to fulfill his duties and he doesn’t care what people have to say. Dayalini asks Devasena if she needs anything since she will be about the entire day tomorrow. Devasena asks her where she is going when she says that she is going to hunt some animals who are giving people in the kingdom a hard time. (ALSO READ: Aarambh 25 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Devasena’s coronation gets cancelled as Hahuma gets bad omens)

She keeps trying to rub salts on Devasena’s wounds, who is already upset on not being able to touch any weapons. Devasena asks if she can at least accompany her if not attack. When Dayalini agrees, Devasena backs off saying that her father will be upset. Dayalini gives her a solution and helps her with a disguise. But Devasena’s father recognizes her anyway and stops her. He tells her a story of how they spent time with each other when she was a child. He tells her that he is not just her father but also her mother so she can’t hide from him.

Devasena confesses that she was just going to accompany Dayalini and not touch any weapon. He then explains to her the gravity of the situation and that he has never seen Hahuma so nervous before. He begs of her to stay inside the palace for 30 days to keep all dangers away. A spy tells Hahuma that the Aryans have reached. Abhrook takes a dig at Varundev’s father again for making things too obvious. A man overhears them and soldiers surround them. They ask him where they are from and Abhrook makes up an excuse about them being merchants.

The soldier asks them to meet the higher official before they sell anything in the market. They agree and follow the soldiers. They arrest all the Aryans and tie them in the prison. They start panicking. Thangam gives her spy money for giving her information about them. The man says that the guy wearing a silver necklace is the leader and Varundev’s father overhears them. He hits Abhrook and takes the necklace to save him. Abrook faints and the soldiers search them for the silver chain. They find it on Varundev’s father and arrest him right away.

Thangam interrogates him and even stabs him with a knife so he can reveal the truth. Abhrook wakes up cursing Ulooka when his teammates tell him that he was just trying to save him. Abhrook starts screaming that Ulooka is innocent and instantly regrets mocking Ulooka. Ulooka calls Varundev in his state of pain and Varundev immediately wakes up from his sleep. He is worried for his father and tells his fellow friend that he has a feeling that his father is in ddeep trouble. Ulooka keeps calling Varundev as Thangam continues to torture him.

She then orders her men to take him away. She makes sure his wounds are visible enough to scare his friends in the prison. The soldiers throw Ulooka in the cell and Abhrook tries to take care of him. Thangam threatens to hurt every one of them of they don’t speak up and leaves. After they leave, Abhrook tells Ulooka that he can’t die without giving him a chance to make up for his mistakes. Ulooka says that he is dying and passing on all responsibilities to his son.

He asks Abhrook to promise him that he will always guide Varundev. He dies after taking Varundev’s name and the keys to their chains fall from his hand. He had taken it while getting tortured. They free themselves and escape from the cell. Abhrook is forced to leave Ulooka in the cell but promises him that his sacrifice won’t go in vain. They try to escape but one of the soldiers rings the bell announcing that the Aryan spies are escaping. He rips off the head of a holy buffalo statue and everyone stops attacking.

Abhrook manages to escape somehow while Varundev is worried sick about his father. He sees Abhrook returning alone and gets up. Abhrook cries and apologises for mocking his father all his life. He gets down on his knees and breaks down. He asks Varundev to not even shed a tear about his father’s death so he can take revenge from the Dravidians. He tells Varundev’s his father’s last wish. Varundev asks if his father had a lot of wounds on his body while dying. Abhrook says that the Dravidians are animals and any kind of mercy or humanity cannot be expected from them.

He also adds that his father was a very brave man. Varundev walks away and starts cutting wood. He starts carving it with a piece of knife. The Guru walks towards him asking what he is up to and Varundev says that he is carving a figurine of his parents and wants to cremate them with honors.