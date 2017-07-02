Aarambh 2 July 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Varundev attacks Devasena’s father on the battlefield

Abhrook motivates all the Aryans to win the war and to attack the Dravidians immediately. Meanwhile, one of the Aryan spies is presented in the court by Thangam. She tells the court what he did and starts beating the spy up. Devasena’s father asks her to stop beating him up while they discuss how to punish him. Dayalini says that since a few spies have entered the kingdom, it will be a matter of time before they take over the kingdom. Devasena’s father announces war and asks one of his men to announce it to the people.

Varundev (Rajniesh Duggall) is making an attack plan with his committee as Devasena’s father announces that this won’t be an ordinary war since the Aryans have left everything to take everything that the Dravidians have. He also makes an attack plan with his people. At night, Devasena’s (Karthika Nair) sleep is disrupted with a nightmare where her father gets killed. She wakes up with a start and gets worried. In the morning, Devasena meets her father and Hahuma when Dayalini tells her about the oncoming war. Devasena tells Hahuma that she wants to be a part of this war when Hahuma reminds her that she has taken an oath and nothing should come in her way. (ALSO READ: Aarambh 1 July 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Varundev’s father gets killed by the Dravidians)

Devasena says that she has always accompanied her father at wars and has been lucky for him. Hahuma makes it very clear that Devasena cannot fight. Her father also asks her to complete her oath. Hahuma says that if she is really worried for her father, she must pray to the God. Devasena obliges. Abhrook tells Varundev that they can’t expect the Dravidians to be merciful or just while fighting a war. Varundev tells him that he cannot stoop to their level and go against their principles.

Abhrook disagrees with him but Varundev sticks to his principles and leaves. The maids get fruits and food for Devasena. Just then, her father comes and tells her that she even needs to be careful with the food she eats since it can be poisoned. Devasena is surprised with his sudden tips but he just gets emotional. He tells her that she needs to be stronger and alert to fight the enemy. And that she can’t underestimate them. He tells her that forget the Aryans but her own people are dangerous to her and she needs to identify these people. He tells her that she must only listen to and trust Hahuma.

The Aryans and the Dravidians start preparing for the war. Both Varundev and Devasena’s father are motivating their armies to put their 100 percent in the war. Dayalini gives the army a lecture on ‘Do Or Die’ as Devasena looks on. The Aryans shoot arrows in the dense forest to make sure that there are no enemies inside the forest. Turns out the Dravidian army is hiding quite tactfully inside the forest and they are letting birds free to fool the Aryans into thinking that the forest is unprotected. The Aryans fall for it and march.

They reach the forest and are attacked by the Dravidians. Varundev panics a little bit on realising that they have been fooled. Dravidians rise from under the land and on top of the trees to attack the Aryans. Meanwhile, Devasena is about to perform a very difficult puja to protect her father. Varundev sees that his army is being defeated brutally and gets down from his horse. He shoots an arrow to kill everyone who has been attacking from the trees while the Dravidians are brutally killing all the Aryans.

Devasena’s father marches into the forest to lead the battle as Dayalini hopes that he dies. The sun sets as the Aryan guru is waiting for a good news. Varundev sees Devasena’s father attack the Aryans with stones and aims an arrow at him. He shoots the arrow and Devasena’s father escapes three-four times. He kills everyone who is helping Devasena’s father and then decides to attack. He marches towards Devasena’s father who manages to escape but is being followed by Varundev. He gets down from the elephant ready to attack Varundev.

They have a one on one battle with each other as Devasena is praying for her father’s life. Varundev is about to kill her father but doesn’t when he is reminded that the sun has set. One of his soldiers asks him to kill him anyway but he hesitates. Varundev is caught in a dilemma about the rights and wrongs. Instead, he gives Devasena’s father water as one of the Dravidian soldiers asks him to kill the King. The soldier falls when he sees Varundev giving the King some water since they have a no mercy policy. At the temple, Devasena’s puja goes all wrong and she stands there bewildered.